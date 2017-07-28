SALEM

Youngstown author and historian Richard Scarsella will share the history of the founding of iconic Idora Park in 1899 through the final season of 1984 at the Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Featured topics will include the grand ballroom, the wooden roller coasters, the water ride, kiddie-land, the picnic gardens, the minor-league ball field, Idora french fries and more.

The event is free to the public, but registration is required. Call 330-332-0042. or email: www.salem.lib.oh.us,