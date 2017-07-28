JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

President Trump says 'let Obamacare implode'


Published: Fri, July 28, 2017 @ 3:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Congress should have approved legislation to repeal the Obama-era health law after working on it for seven years. But he says "you can't have everything."

Trump referred to Washington as "the swamp" before pledging that "we're going to get it done."

Three Republican senators – Arizona's John McCain, Alaska's Lisa Murkowski and Maine's Susan Collins – voted to kill the GOP drive to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Trump says he said from the beginning to "let Obamacare implode" and then repeal it. He says "I turned out to be right."

Trump spoke today in Suffolk County, N.Y.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes