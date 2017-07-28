YOUNGSTOWN

The city school district’s CEO has removed the interim superintendent title from Joseph Meranto.

Meranto, director of Choffin Career and Technical Center for the last 13 years, is the new district superintendent.

“As a lifelong Youngstown resident, I am excited for the opportunity to serve this community and school district in a more expansive role,” Meranto said Friday. “I look forward to working with Mr. [Krish] Mohip and the many hard-working administrators, teachers and support personnel in Youngstown.”

Mohip, who selected Meranto as interim superintendent earlier this month, said Meranto – whose salary will remain $115,000 per year – is a perfect fit.

“We didn’t have to look very far to find the right person to step into the superintendent’s seat,” Mohip said. “Joe has been a part of our district for many years and a part of my leadership team since I got here. I’m confident he’s the right person to help me in an even greater role, to implement the changes required to ensure our students – all of our students – are getting a quality education that prepares them for college, careers and beyond.”

After a special meeting Wednesday, Brenda Kimble, board president, emailed Mohip the board’s recommendation of Andre Cowling for the superintendent position, with backup options of Martha Hasselbusch and Diane Longstreth.

Mohip said he would take their recommendations into consideration, but district spokeswoman Denise Dick said Mohip was disappointed the board didn’t interview Meranto.

Friday afternoon, Cowling informed Mohip he wanted to withdraw from consideration for the position.

