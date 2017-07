YOUNGSTOWN

Eastside Crime Watch will host a National Night Out, March Against Crime from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The march line-up will begin at 4:30 at the corner of Elm and Madison and will end at Wick Park where a picnic will take place.

For information, call Annie Hall at 330-742-4880 or 234-719-9142. No banners or T-shirts pertaining to the march are allowed.