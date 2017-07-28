JOBS
Man sentenced to 25 years in Tennessee officer shooting


Published: Fri, July 28, 2017 @ 11:47 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on charges connected to the fatal shooting of a police officer in 2015.

U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman sentenced Tremaine Wilbourn on Friday in federal court in Memphis.

Authorities said Wilbourn shot and killed Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton while the officer tried to detain him in August 2015.

Prosecutors said Wilbourn committed a carjacking as he tried to escape after the shooting. He pleaded guilty in April to carjacking, possessing a firearm during and in relation to the carjacking and felony possession of ammunition.

Wilbourn was on federal probation after serving prison time for armed bank robbery. He faces a first-degree murder charge in state court.

