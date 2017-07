BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALRUHEIM, MOHAMMUD Z 3/7/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons



ARMENI, KELSEY MARIE 11/18/1992 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Involuntary Manslaughter

BARNETTE, ANDRE RAYSHAUN 12/24/1991 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



BERMUDEZ SHAULIS, LEEANA DENISE 5/5/1998 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



BRAIDIC, SCOTT EDWARD 10/25/1975 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

BROOKS, KEITH MELVIN 12/10/1962 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

BROWN, MARKESE E 2/1/1987 MILL CREEK METRO PARK POLICE Forgery

BUDROVIC, MARK E. 3/27/1977 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

CARR, MELISSA M 3/15/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



COLE, MICHAEL JOSEPH 5/31/1995 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

DICARLO, JACOB THOMAS 8/1/1980 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Parole Violation



ERVIN, STEVE HOMER 8/26/1972 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary



HARRIS, ANTHONY ALLEN 8/2/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

HARRIS, PHILLIP DAWAYNE 11/19/1972 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence

HOTCHKISS, DANIEL JAMES 3/27/1965 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. No person shall stand on a highway for the purpose of soliciting employment business or contributions from the occupant of any vehicle



HOYT, DEMARIO ALEXANDER 5/11/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability

HULL, ROBERT NICHOLAS 10/2/1958 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Impaired



JOHNSON, VERNON WALLACE JR 2/28/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

JOLLIFF, MICHAEL C 2/25/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary

KUZAN, JASON ANTHONY 4/7/1980 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Nonsupport Of Dependents

LAWRENCE, JOHN C 7/19/1956 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass

LONG, AMANDA DANIELLE 5/27/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Endangering Children

MAGNOLIA, DEAN ANTHONY 7/4/1998 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

MIHALY, JOSEPH J 11/17/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer

MIMS, DEVEN DEVON 9/27/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault

MISSIONI, JULIAN EDWARD 10/4/1991 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs

PERKINS, TASHAUNNA M 12/5/1984 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

PRIETO, JAMAR ANTOINE 5/3/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Selling purchasing distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

ROBINSON, SETH 3/31/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



SANDERS, CEDRIC LAZARUS 3/12/1979 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



SCHULTE, RYAN J 3/17/1995 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



STIPETICH, ROBERT A 8/11/1967 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

SULLIVAN, MICHAEL Q 4/2/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

WILLIAMS, ROY KEVIN 2/5/1965 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Sex Offender Failure To Provide Change Of Address Or Registration Of Address

ZIZZO, FRANK FREDRICK II 5/26/1973 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. UNAUTHORIZED REMOVAL

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALTMAN, LISA A 9/17/1972 7/26/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BARBE, SAMANTHA L 9/7/1989 7/24/2017 TIME SERVED



BILLINGSLEY, BRANDON L 12/8/1982 1/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BROWN, WILLIAM PAUL 1/1/1982 7/19/2017 TIME SERVED



DAVIS, JAMES RUSSELL 5/20/1984 4/30/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DAVNER, SHAWN P 3/26/1983 7/26/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



DIXON, ISAIAH 1/19/1964 7/26/2017 BONDED OUT



DOUD, BRIAN D 6/28/1990 7/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HARRISS, AUSTIN MICHAEL 11/11/1997 7/26/2017 TIME SERVED



HAWKINS, KAMERON WILLIAM 5/12/1998 7/26/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



HILL, WILLIE J JR 10/18/1961 4/28/2017 TIME SERVED



HUELSKAMP, JACOB FREDERICK 11/11/1986 7/27/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

LAMP, ROBERT HARLEY 9/21/1988 7/6/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



LIMBECK, DAVID MICHAEL 7/22/1989 7/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MARAVOLA, MATTHEW JAMES 4/24/1970 1/12/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MASSROCK, ALLAURA M 2/17/1986 7/27/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

MELLOTT, NADINE RENEE 12/28/1984 4/30/2017 TIME SERVED



POULLAS, GEORGIO JOHN 4/21/1998 7/28/2017 BONDED OUT

PRIEST, RYAN B 11/28/1983 6/30/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

QUICK, JESSICA S 8/29/1991 7/26/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



REESE, MARVIN CORNELIOUS JR 8/14/1991 7/25/2017 BONDED OUT



RICHARDSON, BRAYLON M 1/28/1988 7/24/2017 BONDED OUT



ROYAL, NATHANIEL 7/19/1941 7/19/2017 TIME SERVED



SEAMAN, JOEY RYAN 5/28/1981 6/15/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

SPANN, NEWELL 9/19/1976 11/8/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

THOMPSON, MEGAN MARIE 1/8/1986 7/25/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



TINNEY, JOHN R 4/15/1990 1/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

VEGA DENNIS, NADYA 9/25/1988 7/15/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



VINION, SARAH M 8/16/1981 7/26/2017 TIME SERVED



WESTCOTT, JEFFERY LEE 10/8/1966 7/26/2017 BONDED OUT



WOOD, RAYMOND LORIS 8/2/1983 7/26/2017 BONDED OUT