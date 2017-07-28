JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Joe Meranto is Youngstown schools' new superintendent


Published: Fri, July 28, 2017 @ 7:38 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip selected Joseph Meranto for the superintendent position for the district.

Mohip tapped Meranto, director of Choffin Career and Technical Center the last 13 years, as the new district superintendent. Mohip appointed Meranto the interim superintendent earlier this month after Stephen Stohla, who served for two years in the interim post, retired. Stohla's contract expired June 30.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes