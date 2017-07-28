YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip selected Joseph Meranto for the superintendent position for the district.

Mohip tapped Meranto, director of Choffin Career and Technical Center the last 13 years, as the new district superintendent. Mohip appointed Meranto the interim superintendent earlier this month after Stephen Stohla, who served for two years in the interim post, retired. Stohla's contract expired June 30.

