GREENVILLE, PA.

Thiel College received $175,000 recently from the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio. The funds will continue the support of the Emerson A. Baughman, Agnes F. Baughman and David E. Baughman Endowed Scholarship at Thiel.

Through the program, graduates from Greenville, Reynolds, Commodore Perry or Jamestown school districts can get full-tuition scholarships each year to attend Thiel College. Members of the Class of 2018 will be the first students graduating from the program.