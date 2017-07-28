WARREN

Safe Kids Mahoning Valley will be conducting car seat safety checks from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday as part of a free event at the Warren Fire Department’s Central Station, 111 South St. SE. Akron Children’s is the lead organization for Safe Kids Mahoning Valley and SafeKids.org has findings that show 73 percent of car seats are not used or installed properly, and road injuries are one of the leading causes of unintentional deaths of children in the United States.

Parents and children can learn about car seat safety and have their seats checked and adjusted by trained safety technicians.