COLUMBUS — The family of Tyler Jarrell, the 18-year-old killed Wednesday when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, has retained the law firm of Kitrick, Lewis & Harris to investigate the incident and handle the wrongful-death case.
Jarrell had joined the Marines the week before. He was a quartermaster with the Columbus Police Department Explorer Club, and also worked at McDonald’s while finishing high school.
