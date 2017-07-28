JOBS
Family of teen killed in Ohio State Fair incident files lawsuit


Published: Fri, July 28, 2017 @ 5:10 p.m.

COLUMBUS — The family of Tyler Jarrell, the 18-year-old killed Wednesday when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, has retained the law firm of Kitrick, Lewis & Harris to investigate the incident and handle the wrongful-death case.

Jarrell had joined the Marines the week before. He was a quartermaster with the Columbus Police Department Explorer Club, and also worked at McDonald’s while finishing high school.

