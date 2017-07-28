CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students in November now faces 21 additional charges.

Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office says prosecutors filed 14 counts of reckless aggravated assault and seven counts of assault against 24-year-old Johnthony Walker on Wednesday. DA spokeswoman Melydia Clewell also said prosecutors had returned to a grand jury Tuesday to present more evidence.

Walker faces 34 total charges, including six counts of vehicular homicide.

Walker attorney Amanda Dunn declined to comment to the Times Free Press on the additional charges. Dunn says she still plans to file a diversion application, which could get Walker’s case dismissed after he completes probation, community service or other treatment.