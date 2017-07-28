YOUNGSTOWN

Our Community Kitchen, a local food assistance non-profit organization, is having a “Back to School Homeless Outreach” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 551 Mahoning Ave.

School supplies, clothes, non-perishable food items and toiletries are among the items that will be distributed during the outreach.

Local businesses and community organizations will also participate in the event; Greenwood Chevrolet has donated three truckloads of items for donation and the Struthers Rotary assembled and donated toiletry bags.

Our Community Kitchen began last year and has provided more than 110,000 meals to individuals needing food assistance in that time.

The organization’s kitchen manager, Ralph “Skip” Barone, was formerly the kitchen manager at St. Vincent de Paul. Those interested in donating to or volunteering with the kitchen can call Kelly Cocca at 330-507-6590.