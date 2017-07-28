JOBS
California shark attack survivor recalls fighting off beast


Published: Fri, July 28, 2017 @ 3:17 p.m.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A surfer attacked by a shark off Southern California earlier this year recalls punching the predator and digging her fingers into its eye.

Leeanne Ericson told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday that she initially thought a curious seal was knocking the underside of her surfboard near San Diego last April.

Suddenly she was knocked from the board and a 10-foot great white chomped her leg. Ericson aggressively fought back as the shark dragged her down. She dug her fingers into the creature’s eye, which she says felt like Jell-O.

The 35-year-old says she has no idea why the shark eventually let her go.

After nine weeks in intensive care and eight operations, Ericson is recovering from the bite to her right thigh and backside that went down to the bone.

