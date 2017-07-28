JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Browns rookie QB Kizer looking ready in camp competition


Published: Fri, July 28, 2017 @ 2:52 p.m.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — DeShone Kizer says he's not rushing to be a starter. The Cleveland Browns may have other plans.

Cleveland's rookie quarterback is already taking snaps with the starting offense and seems to be gaining on veterans Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler in their competition to be the Browns' Week 1 starter.

Kizer, who started 23 games at Notre Dame and was drafted in the second round this year, acknowledged the team has "thrown me into the fire." After the Browns' first training camp practice on Thursday, coach Hue Jackson said Kizer has improved since last month's minicamp.

Kizer recently spent five weeks in California working with quarterback guru Tom House, picking the brains of NFL QBs Matt Ryan, Matt Stafford and Blake Bortles.

Osweiler, who is the most experienced QB in camp, has seen a difference in Kizer and called him "a tremendous quarterback ... he keeps getting better and better. "

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes