YOUNGSTOWN — A man accused of groping a woman Wednesday at Kilcawley Center on the Youngstown State University campus has been warned to stay off campus if he makes bond and gets out of jail.

Dorian Warner, 25, who gave addresses for homeless shelters in Youngstown and Cleveland, was arraigned today in municipal court before Judge Robert Milich on a misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition. The judge set bond at $5,000.

Police reports said Warner groped a woman who held a door for him about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. When university police came to take a report, they spotted Warner and he began running.

He was chased on foot and an officer followed in a vehicle, crashing it into a nearby building and causing a gas leak. Warner was caught and has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest.