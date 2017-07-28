JOBS
Austintown Fitch band donates old uniforms to Mich. school


Published: Fri, July 28, 2017 @ 6:05 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Austintown Fitch High School Band is donating all its old uniforms to the Garden City School Band from Garden City, Mich., at 11 a.m. Saturday.

According to a news release, the Michigan school couldn’t afford to purchase new uniforms with a growing band membership. The band has 60 members, and interest in the band is growing.

Garden City Schools will change its school colors to red and blue to coordinate with the new uniforms. The band’s director, Anthony Letizio, is coming to the Fitch high school cafeteria to pick up the uniforms as the Michigan school was unable to afford the cost to have them shipped.

