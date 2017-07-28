JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

« News Home

2 Ohio women charged for alleged murder try with opioids


Published: Fri, July 28, 2017 @ 9:28 a.m.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio women have been indicted criminally for what authorities say was an attempt to kill an elderly woman with opioids.

The Sheriff’s Office in Stark County, which includes Canton, has not said why they allegedly tried to kill the unidentified woman in May.

Forty-year-old Lilly Brunoni and 29-year-old Nicole Dailey, both of Canton, were arrested Wednesday after being indicted on charges that include attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and corrupting another with drugs. Brunoni also is charged with practicing medicine without a license.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies on a well-being check found the elderly woman unresponsive May 10 and took her to a care center where she was revived with multiple doses of the opioid reversal drug naloxone.

Court records don’t indicate if the women have attorneys.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes