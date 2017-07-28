WARREN

A male, 17, was arrested Thursday and charged with felonious assault in the July 17 shooting of a man, 19, at the Highland Terrace apartments basketball court. The victim, who lives at the apartment complex, was hit by two gunshots — one in the leg and one in the stomach — in the 8:33 p.m. incident. Detective Wayne Mackey of the Warren Police Department said surveillance cameras and the community assisted him in solving the crime. The juvenile was taken to to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center.