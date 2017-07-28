BERLIN (AP) — A man armed with a kitchen knife fatally stabbed one person at a supermarket today in the northern German city of Hamburg and six others were wounded as he fled, police said. He was overpowered and arrested.

The assailant entered the supermarket in the Barmbek district this afternoon and stabbed one man, who died at the scene. Police said the victim is believed to be a 50-year-old German.

After the assailant fled and wounded five others with the knife – a woman and four men – he was overwhelmed by passers-by and slightly injured in the process, police said. Officers then arrested him. A sixth man was injured while overpowering the attacker.

The wounded people, some of whom were seriously hurt, were taken to hospitals, authorities said.

The suspect is a 26-year-old who was born in the United Arab Emirates, police said this evening. They said they are still working to establish his nationality.

There was no immediate word on his possible motive and police said they are "still investigating in every direction." They said there was no indication there was more than one attacker.

News agency DPA quoted two witnesses at a nearby bakery as saying they heard the assailant shout "Allahu akbar!" as he held up the knife, but police did not confirm the report.

"Allahu akbar" means "God is great" in Arabic and has been used by Islamic extremists when carrying out violent acts.

Barmbek is in northeastern Hamburg, away from the downtown district.