YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Martin Abraham is one of four finalists vying for a job at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.

TV-21 WFMJ, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, reports this morning that Abraham is scheduled for an Aug. 7 visit to the campus where he is a candidate for chancellor of the school, which will soon change its name to Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The person who is eventually confirmed as IPFW Chancellor would report directly to the President of Purdue University and serve as the chief executive officer of the Fort Wayne campus, which is one of five campuses in Purdue’s statewide system.

The campus has 1,300 faculty and staff and more than 8,300 students.

Abraham has been Provost at YSU since first being appointed to the post on an interim basis in 2014.

Abraham came to YSU in 2007 after 11 years at the University of Toledo, first as a professor of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, then as associate dean of Research and Graduate Studies in the College of Engineering and finally as dean of the College of Graduate Studies.

Abraham was one of the applicants for Youngstown State University President in 2014, a post eventually filled by Jim Tressel.

The other three candidates for IPFW Chancellor are:

Carl Drummond, Ph.D., vice chancellor for academic affairs and enrollment management, Indiana University–Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Dan Hirleman, Ph.D., chief corporate and global partnerships officer, Purdue University West Lafayette.

Ron Elsenbaumer, Ph.D., interim provost and senior advisor to the president for entrepreneurship and economic development, the University of Texas at Arlington.

IPFW will be interviewing chancellor candidates through the end of August.