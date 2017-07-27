YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City School students are getting a more specialized education in a second session of summer school.

The second summer school session is for third-graders who either failed the assessment required to meet the Third-Grade Reading Guarantee during the previous summer school session, or did not attend the first session.

The Third-Grade Reading Guarantee, approved by the state legislature and signed by the governor, requires that all third-grade students take a reading test to determine if they are reading at grade level.

The first session helped students improve both reading and math scores, but the second session focuses only on reading and getting students to pass their reading assessment.

Linda Yosay, special education consultant from the Mahoning County Educational Service Center, said the second session is “much more targeted.”

More than 80 third-graders – out of almost 400 third-graders in the district – participated in the first session of summer school which led to 16 of those students passing.

Now, about 41 of 66 students who didn’t pass the assessment are taking advantage of the opportunity.

