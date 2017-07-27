BOARDMAN

A township woman faces a criminal charge related to an opioid overdose she reportedly suffered earlier this year.

According to a police report, Ashley Cooper, 23, of Arlene Avenue was arrested on an inducing panic warrant Wednesday.

The charge stems from an incident reported the night of March 24, when police were called to a Market Street motel room in reference to an overdose.

The victim, Cooper, was revived with naloxone, a medication that restores the patient's ability to breath during an opioid overdose.

The report notes that police did not observe any drugs or paraphernalia in plain view in the room.

Cooper was released on a summons to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here today for arraignment.