LONDON (AP) — A British judge today ordered critically ill baby Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die within a short time.

As the medical and legal story that has sparked compassion and controversy around the world entered its final stage, the baby's dismayed mother accused courts and a hospital of denying Charlie's parents "our final wish" – to let their son die at home.

"We just want some peace with our son. No hospital, no lawyers, no courts, no media. Just quality time with Charlie away from everything to say goodbye to him in the most loving way," said Connie Yates. "I'm shocked that after all we've been through they won't allow us this extra time."

Eleven-month-old Charlie has brain damage and is unable to breathe or move his limbs unaided.

Judge Nicholas Francis made the hospice order after Charlie's parents and the hospital treating him failed to meet a deadline to agree on an end-of-life care plan that could have seen the baby kept alive for several more days.

The judge said that meant Charlie, who has a rare genetic disease called mitochondrial depletion syndrome, should now be transferred to a hospice and have the ventilator that keeps him alive removed.

The judge said that "will inevitably result in Charlie's death within a short period of time."