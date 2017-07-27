YOUNGSTOWN

Sponsorships are still available for Friday’s Summer Garden Party at Fellows Riverside Gardens. Tickets are also available online at https://squareup.com/store/shop-in-the-gardens. Also, the Facebook event page has additional information at www.facebook.com/events. For more information about sponsorships, call 330-740-7116.

An individual ticket is $100, and the following sponsorship levels are available: Event contributor $1,200, which includes a company logo and name in all print materials for the event as well as a reserved table for eight ($600 tax deductible contribution); Event Patron $2,500, which includes a company logo and name in all print materials for event and a reserved table for 10 ($1,750 tax deductible contribution); Event Sponsor, $5,000, which includes a company logo and name in all print materials for event, recognition on social media event advertisements, a company logo and name on event program and signage and a reserved table for 10 ($4,250 tax deductible contribution).