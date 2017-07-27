BOARDMAN

A township man faces numerous drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in which police found a slew of illicit drugs.

According to a police report, an officer stopped a vehicle about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 224 after he observed the vehicle driving outside the marked lanes and crossing over the center line.

The officer then found that the driver, Julian Missioni, 25, of Erskine Avenue, had a suspended driver’s license. A police dog was brought in to conduct a narcotic sniff of the vehicle after Missioni denied police consent to search it.

The dog indicated that narcotics were present, according to police, leading them to find suspected methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana, bath salts and prescription pills. Police also seized two cell phones and $581 in cash that were found in the vehicle.

A field test of the suspected methamphetamine came back positive, according to the report.

Missioni is charged with several offenses, including two counts of drug trafficking. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail.