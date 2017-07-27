YOUNGSTOWN

Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens’ Summer Garden Party will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the D.D. and Velma Davis Education & Visitor Center at Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave.

Now in its 26th year, the garden party celebrates what is considered one of the finest botanical gardens, not only in the Valley, but across Ohio. The event features a cash bar, dining and dancing under the stars with Valley native and acclaimed Los Angeles DJ Michelle Pesce. Tickets and sponsorships are still available online at https://squareup.com/store/shop-in-the-gardens. The facebook event page has additional information: https://www.facebook.com/events. For more information, call 330-740-7116.