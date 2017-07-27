COLUMBUS

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate a ride accident which resulted in the death of one person and injured seven others. The accident occurred at the Ohio State Fair yesterday at 7:24 p.m. on a ride called the Fireball, which is operated by Amusements of America.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus, Ohio, was pronounced deceased at the fairgrounds.

The following were injured and transported to area hospitals:

Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio

Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio

Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio

Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family

If anyone witnessed the accident or has information that could help investigators, please call the Patrol at (614) 799-6633.

The Patrol was assisted by the Columbus Division of Police, Columbus Division of Fire, the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair. The accident remains under investigation.