YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a woman being treated for an overdose Wednesday outside a West Side barber shop where she took two children to get haircuts told police she knew they were going to arrest her for child endangering — saying, "I don't care. I don't have custody of them anyway."

Police were called to the 2616 Mahoning Ave. barber shop about 5:25 p.m. and found Amanda Long, 34, of Compass West in Austintown, passed out on a bench.

Reports said Long took two boys into the barbershop and went into the restroom. When she came out of the restroom she fell down and was placed on the bench, where she passed out.

Paramedics revived her with the anti opiate antidote Narcan, reports said. In her purse officers found a white powder, 10 pills and a dose of crack cocaine.

Long was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment with a police hold.

The boys were released to a grandparent.