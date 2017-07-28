COITSVILLE

The Purple Cat farm is abuzz and a-flutter with some new additions.

Farmer Casey’s Ranch, 4738 McCartney Road, has added a peacock aviary and an apiary. An apiary is a collection of beehives.

The Purple Cat offers alternative programs for adults with disabilities. The for-profit organization has facilities throughout Mahoning County, where clients gain skills in areas including music, crafts, lawn maintenance, food service and office work. Proceeds go to paychecks for Purple Cat clients, according to the organization’s website.

“I love that the community supports us, and I’m proud of what we contribute,” said Jimmy Sutman, Purple Cat founder. “Everyone wants a paycheck, of course, and more importantly, I think we provide esteem.”

The 52-acre farm, located at the site of a former car dealership, has a vegetable garden and animals, including alpacas, ducks and chickens. An open house Thursday showed off the bees and peacocks, which joined the farm this year.

Melissa Black, a Purple Cat client, works as a beekeeper. She said she used to fear bees before working on the farm, but she wasn’t even fazed when a bee landed on her knee the other day.

