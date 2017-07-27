FOSTORIA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio track coach has been fired after police say he texted nude photos to underage students and left his children at home with a decaying dog.

Court records show 28-year-old Nelson Cousin pleaded not guilty to charges that include child endangerment and violating prohibitions concerning companion animals.

The Blade reports Cousin was placed on paid leave from his position as a paraprofessional and coach at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School in March. The Fostoria school superintendent says he was fired Tuesday.

Officers serving a search warrant April 4 say they found his three school-aged children sleeping in the living room because of a dead dog in a bedroom. Records show firefighters wore oxygen masks to remove the dog because of the stench.

Cousin’s attorney has not returned messages seeking comment.