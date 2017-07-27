JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling for the death penalty for a Palestinian man who sneaked into a West Bank settlement home last week and killed three Israelis.

Netanyahu today visited the family of the three Israelis stabbed to death and said "the time has come for the death penalty for terrorists in extreme cases."

Though Israeli law permits the death penalty, the Israeli government has only put one person to death: Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, in 1962.

Netanyahu says his position in the case of the 19-year-old Palestinian attacker, who was wounded by an off-duty soldier during Friday night's attack, "is that he needs to be put to death."

Several members of Netanyahu's cabinet issued similar calls in the week since the attack.