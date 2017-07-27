YOUNGSTOWN

The two judges of jurisdiction over the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District have scheduled a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29 hearing regarding the $5 million reimbursement of surplus funds to Youngstown, Niles and McDonald approved last month by the MVSD board.

The judgment entry orders the MVSD to provide information to them 10 days before the hearing about the end users of the water the district supplies.

The district sells treated water from Meander Creek Reservoir to Youngstown, Niles and McDonald, which supply it to Girard, Canfield, Lordstown, Craig Beach and portions of 10 townships in Mahoning and Trumbull counties, according to Vindicator files.

The entry orders the district to provide the names of all political subdivisions and other entities that get their water after it passes through Youngstown, Niles and McDonald.

It also orders the district to provide the judges with a “complete accounting of receipts and disbursements” as provided in Ohio law governing surplus funds for sanitary districts.

The judgment entry adds the judges “expect the MVSD will be prepared to address the lack of an advisory council despite the requirements of” the statute requiring the existence of a council.

The entry also orders the district to provide the court with the bylaws and minutes of the district’s board of directors meeting minutes regarding discussions about returning surplus funds.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.