YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Commissioners this morning voted to put a .5-mill levy to support Children Services on the ballot this fall.

Voters originally approved the levy in 1983, and it has been renewed every five years since then. It's set to expire at the end of the year.

Randall Muth, executive director of Children Services, said the funding is vital as the organization is feeling an increased demand for services with the growing opioid crisis.

"Children are the invisible victims of this crisis," he said.