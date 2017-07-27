JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning voters will see Children Services levy renewal on fall ballot


Published: Thu, July 27, 2017 @ 10:35 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Commissioners this morning voted to put a .5-mill levy to support Children Services on the ballot this fall.

Voters originally approved the levy in 1983, and it has been renewed every five years since then. It's set to expire at the end of the year.

Randall Muth, executive director of Children Services, said the funding is vital as the organization is feeling an increased demand for services with the growing opioid crisis.

"Children are the invisible victims of this crisis," he said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes