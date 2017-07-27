YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 21 people including Eric Wallace, 28, for the Jan. 12, 2016 death of Jerome Lee Campbell-Atkins, who was a passenger in one of two cars that collided with each other on Market Street.

The grand jury also indicted Raymond Hammond, 32, North Bon Air Avenue, on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, failure to comply, tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

On Jun. 22, reports say police were called about 10:50 p.m. to the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue for a man holding an AK-47. When officers arrived in the neighborhood they spotted Hammond, who matched the description of the person holding the rifle, sitting in an SUV.

Reports said the SUV suddenly backed up at a high rate of speed, then stopped and went forward to the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue, where Hammond jumped out carrying the AK-47 and ignoring numerous demands from police to stop.

Reports noted officers had their weapons out when they chased Hammond.

At one point Hammond’s shoes fell off as he threw the rifle and a handgun he was carrying before falling flat on his face. He struggled with police before he was handcuffed.

The grand jury also indicted Tyler J. Keltz, 23, no address listed, on endangering children, possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Others inducted today include:

Christopher Cornell, 22, South Forest Avenue, assault and domestic violence.

Mandy M. Spahr, 39, Kennedy Road, Lowelville, felonious assault and domestic violence.

James Gaad, 29, McGuffey Road, violation of a protection order.

Roy K. Williams. 52, Akron, failure to register.

Isaac Badea, 43, Skywae Drive, failure to comply.

Alonda James, 28, Griselda Lane and Tony Ranalli, 32, Griselda Lane, discharge of a firearm at or near a prohibited premises, tampering with evidence, aggravated menacing and two counts of criminal damaging.

Robert Jones, 63, Olivette Court, felonious assault with a firearm specification and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jontae Revere, 27, Detroit Avenue, felonious assault.

The following were indicted by direct presentment:

Connor N. Johnquest, 36, Silliman Street, misuse of credit cards.

Justin Sudimak, 30, Mahoning Avenue, North Jackson, failure to verify address.

Joseph M. Mullins, 37, Weston Avenue, burglary.

Eryck Fletcher, 25, WEest Dennick, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Frank Tondo III, 45, Simon Road, Boardman, domestic violence.

Troy Chico Adkins, 20, East Boston Avenue, two counts of assault and three counts of harassment by bodily substance.

Denise A. Kriebel, 44, Western Reserve Road, Berlin Center, 16 couonts of illegal processing of drug documents.

William C. Panick Jr., 26, Springfield Road, two counts of theft of drugs.

Russell U. Sullivan, 41, South Raccoon Road, nonsupport of dependents.

William Boykin Sr., 61, Halleck Street, nonsupport of dependents.

Clemale L. Bills, 25, Bon Air Avenue, nonsupport of dependents.

Willie Smith, 43, Roslyn Drive, nonsupport of dependents.