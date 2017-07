BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALTMAN, LISA A 9/17/1972 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



ARMENI, KELSEY MARIE 11/18/1992 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Involuntary Manslaughter

BARNETTE, ANDRE RAYSHAUN 12/24/1991 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



BROOKS, KEITH MELVIN 12/10/1962 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



CHRISTY, KYLE T 12/1/1980 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Involuntary Manslaughter

COLE, MICHAEL JOSEPH 5/31/1995 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

DAVNER, SHAWN P 3/26/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Falsification



DICARLO, JACOB THOMAS 8/1/1980 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Parole Violation



DUNEGAN, RYAN C 8/1/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



ERVIN, STEVE HOMER 8/26/1972 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary



GRAHAM, ISRAEL JOSIAH 7/2/1997 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Robbery



HANNI, ROBERT J 7/18/1986 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Breaking and Entering



HAWKINS, KAMERON WILLIAM 5/12/1998 GOSHEN POLICE DEPT. Unlawful Sexual Conduct With A Minor



HERNS, FRANKLIN C 3/5/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation



JOHNSON, AARON 3/28/1977 COITSVILLE POLICE DEPT. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments



JOHNSON, VERNON WALLACE JR 2/28/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

JOLLIFF, MICHAEL C 2/25/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary

LAWRENCE, JOHN C 7/19/1956 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



LIMBECK, DAVID MICHAEL 7/22/1989 MAHONING VALLEY VIOLENT CRIMES TASK FORCE Escape

LONG, AMANDA DANIELLE 5/27/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT.



MISSIONI, JULIAN EDWARD 10/4/1991 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs



PERKINS, TASHAUNNA M 12/5/1984 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



PETERSON, DAVID SR 5/18/1962 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

QUICK, JESSICA S 8/29/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

ROBINSON, SETH 3/31/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



SALES, DAMONICA MONIQUE 10/28/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Falsification



SATTERTHWAITE, RAHEEM ANTHONY 7/2/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

STIPETICH, ROBERT A 8/11/1967 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

TORRES, ORLANDO J 10/2/1956 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

VINION, SARAH M 8/16/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

WARNER, DORIAN 7/10/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Sexual Imposition



WHITE, CHRISTOPHER M 12/25/1973 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Burglary



WOOD, RAYMOND LORIS 8/2/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

YURICH, JOSEPH F 3/19/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Accident Leaving Scene



ZIZZO II, FRANK FREDRICK 5/26/1973 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. UNAUTHORIZED REMOVAL

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BARBE, SAMANTHA L 9/7/1989 7/24/2017 TIME SERVED



CHRISTIAN, ESHONE M 9/16/1991 7/24/2017 BONDED OUT



DAVIDUK, GOLORIA RUTH 8/11/1978 3/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DIXON, ISAIAH 1/19/1964 7/26/2017 BONDED OUT

DRYE, SARAH 6/25/1987 7/5/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

DUNCAN, EVAN 9/30/1982 7/25/2017 BONDED OUT

DUNKEL, DAVID 9/28/1959 7/7/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HARRISS, AUSTIN MICHAEL 11/11/1997 7/26/2017 TIME SERVED



HILL, WILLIE J JR 10/18/1961 4/28/2017 TIME SERVED



KELLEY, DRE LEROY 9/29/1995 7/24/2017 BONDED OUT



LYNCH, SARMARYA 7/5/1996 7/12/2017 TIME SERVED

MOORE, CHARMAINE M 8/20/1980 6/29/2017 BONDED OUT

MOORE, THOMAS E JR 12/12/1971 7/25/2017 BONDED OUT



PRUITT, JEREMY LEROI 12/6/1989 7/18/2017 BONDED OUT



SANTIAGO, ALBERT 11/26/1984 7/25/2017 BONDED OUT



SEAMAN, JOEY RYAN 5/28/1981 6/15/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

STAPLES, KENDRIS SHANELL 9/8/1987 6/14/2017 BONDED OUT

WESTCOTT, JEFFERY LEE 10/8/1966 7/26/2017 BONDED OUT



WITTENAUER, RYAN 7/15/1980 6/6/2017 TIME SERVED

WOMACK, KASHMERE C 5/19/1993 7/24/2017 BONDED OUT