Liberty voters to see renewal police and EMS levy on fall ballot


Published: Thu, July 27, 2017 @ 3:05 p.m.

LIBERTY — Township voters will decide on a five-year renewal of a 1.5-mill police and EMS levy.

Trustees voted during a special meeting today to place the measure on November’s ballot for approval. Renewal of the tax would generate $308,662 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $52.50 per year, according to the Trumbull County Auditor’s office.

Also, trustees voted to hire Daniel Superak as a full-time patrolman earning $15.28 hourly. Superak starts Sunday and will be on the police roster for a one-year probationary period.

