YOUNGSTOWN

A woman being treated for an overdose Wednesday outside a West Side barbershop, where she took two children to get haircuts, told police she knew they were going to arrest her for child endangering.

“I don’t care. I don’t have custody of them anyway,” she told officers.

A police report states that officers were called to the 2616 Mahoning Ave. barbershop about 5:25 p.m. and found Amanda Long, 34, of Compass West in Austintown, passed out on a bench.

Long took two boys into the barbershop and went into the restroom, the report states. After she came out of the restroom, she fell down after tripping on a sign outside and was placed by a bystander on the bench, where she passed out.

When officers arrived, Long was barely breathing and had a shallow pulse.

Paramedics revived her with the anti-opiate antidote Narcan, the report said. In her purse officers found white powder, a crack pipe, 10 pills that were inside a lockbox and a dose of crack cocaine.

