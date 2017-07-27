JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Girard Fire Department gets $428K federal grant


Published: Thu, July 27, 2017 @ 3:39 p.m.

GIRARD — The Girard Fire Department has received a $428,572 federal grant. The grant, from the Department of Homeland Security, will supplement the estimated $450,000 cost of a new rescue truck. City money will cover the remainder of the expense.

“It’s very competitive, so we’re more than happy to receive it,” said Girard Fire Chief Ken Bornemiss. “It will go a long way in this city, because we have a lot of older equipment.”

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said in a news release, “This is fantastic news for the firefighters who put their lives on the line every day to protect the local community.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes