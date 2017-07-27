GIRARD — The Girard Fire Department has received a $428,572 federal grant. The grant, from the Department of Homeland Security, will supplement the estimated $450,000 cost of a new rescue truck. City money will cover the remainder of the expense.

“It’s very competitive, so we’re more than happy to receive it,” said Girard Fire Chief Ken Bornemiss. “It will go a long way in this city, because we have a lot of older equipment.”

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said in a news release, “This is fantastic news for the firefighters who put their lives on the line every day to protect the local community.”