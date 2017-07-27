JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Fox spends bucks to poke fun at The New York Times


Published: Thu, July 27, 2017 @ 2:52 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel gave The New York Times more than $100,000 to poke fun at the newspaper.

Fox ran a full-page advertisement in the Times today, blurbing a recent review that called the "Fox & Friends" morning show "the most powerful TV show in America."

Television critic James Poniewozik's review wasn't exactly complimentary, as it traced the show's close relationship with the nation's tweeter-in-chief, President Donald Trump.

Fox ran full-page ads Thursday in the Times, the Washington Post and New York Post. The network wouldn't say how much it spent. The Times' ad rates say a full-page ad with color generally runs around $130,000.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes