YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip saw one of the biggest turnouts during his leadership of the district as more than 100 people filed into East High School cafeteria to discuss assigning new mascots to schools.

“I was surprised coming into this district at how much I heard about mascots,” he said. “It’s great. I want to help connect people here to the tradition of Youngstown. ... I’ve been looking at ways to bring back a sense of community, and if changing or keeping a mascot does it, so be it.”

New East Principal Sonya Gordon said she was impressed with tonight's turnout.

“It’s refreshing to see how many people care,” she said. “This is all about bringing back the culture of East High.”

Although Gordon is a 1991 East graduate and a former Golden Bear, she said her opinion will remain neutral as far as the school mascot goes.

Of the two meetings at East and Chaney Campus, almost all attendees who came to East were dressed in matching blue and gold gear, representing the Golden Bears.

The Golden Bear was the former mascot name of East High – the current mascot is the Panther – before its new building opened in 2007.

