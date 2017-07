YOUNGSTOWN

Circle of Serbian Sisters of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, in conjunction with the 85th annual Serbian Day picnic, will host a chicken paprikash dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Serbian Hall across from the church at 54 Laird Ave. Entertainment will be provided by the Night Owls. Dinner is on a first come, first served basis, and cost is $11.