YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said an East Philadelphia Avenue man was arrested on a burglary charge early today after he was found being held at knife point inside a neighbor’s home.

Steven Ervin, 44, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of burglary. He was arrested about 3:35 a.m. today at a neighbor’s home in the 800 block of East Philadelphia Avenue.

Reports said one of the people living in the home heard a noise and found Ervin coming through the back door. The man grabbed a knife and held him as other people in the house called 911.

The homeowner told police Ervin had threatened him earlier in the day over a neighborhood dispute.

Reports said Ervin appeared to be under the influence of some kind of drug. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be examined before he was booked into the jail.