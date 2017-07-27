COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio State opened training camp this morning eager to bury memories of the last time the team played a game.

That was New Year's Eve in Arizona, where the Buckeyes were humiliated by Clemson 31-0 in the College Football Playoff. The significant flaws in the Buckeyes' passing game and offensive play-calling were laid bare before 20 million people who were watching on TV before welcoming in 2017.

Questions will linger in camp about the quality of the aerial attack, whether the offensive line can protect quarterback J.T. Barrett, and whether Barrett can return to form under a new offensive coordinator and complete deep passes to mostly untested wide receivers.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, most recently the head coach at Indiana, has put new emphasis on the deep passing game and accuracy, charting every pass thrown during spring practice.

"There is constant conversation of things I like on the field, things I'm comfortable with, and then also, too, things that he likes," Barrett said after practice today. "And it's just better going to help us attack the game plan, so that conversation is going to continue through our camp."

Departing All-American center Pat Elflein has been replaced with another potential All-American center, Billy Price, who slid over from the guard spot. The main competition on the offensive side is for that right guard spot. Demetrius Knox ran with the starters in spring practice, but he'll be pushed by other strong candidates.

Parris Campbell, the most seasoned of the crop of mostly untested receivers, is expected to slide into the hybrid H-back position that made a star out of Curtis Samuel last season. Terry McLaurin, Binjimen Victor, K.J. Hill, Austin Mack and Johnnie Dixon all will try to emerge as the deep threat the Buckeyes have been sorely missing.