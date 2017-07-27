Staff report

BOARDMAN

A traffic stop on U.S. Route 224 resulted in township police finding a slew of illicit drugs, according to a police report.

An officer reported he stopped a vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on 224 near Shops at Boardman Park after he observed the vehicle driving outside the marked lanes and crossing over the center line.

The officer then found the driver, Julian Missioni, 25, of Erskine Avenue, had a suspended driver’s license. A police dog was brought in to conduct a narcotics sniff of the vehicle after Missioni denied police consent to search it.

The dog indicated drugs were present, according to police, leading them to find suspected methamphetamine, LSD, suspected marijuana, bath salts and prescription pills. Police also seized two cellphones and $581 in cash that were found in the vehicle.

Read more about the stop in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.