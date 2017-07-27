JOBS
Austintown man indicted for suspected role in drug-overdose death


Published: Thu, July 27, 2017 @ 12:36 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County grand jury indicted an Austintown man for supplying the drugs police said led to the death of a man in April at a West Side bar.

Kyle Christy, 36, is in the county jail on charges of involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in cocaine and corrupting another with drugs.

Christy is accused of supplying the drugs that led to the death of Randie Steehler, 55, who died at the Casaloma Gardens bar on the West Side after overdosing on fentanyl.

The case was investigated by the Mahoning County Heroin Overdose Task Force, which was formed by the Sheriff Jerry Greene to investigate overdose deaths, and the state attorney general’s office.

