Austintown FOP will host Quarter Auction on Saturdfay


Published: Thu, July 27, 2017 @ 2:57 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Austintown Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 126 will host a Quarter Auction beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Saxon Club, 710 S. Meridian Road. Doors will open at 5. Cost is $10, which allows entry and one bidding paddle. Additional paddles are $2 each.

There will be a 50-50 raffle and food and drinks will be available for purchase. The fundraiser will help the FOP efforts to fund scholarships and youth sporting events. For information, tickets or to make donations, call 330-506-7872 or email C.Austin1846@gmail.com.

