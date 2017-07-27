NILES — The Niles Fiscal Commission today approved its seventh fiscal recovery plan at a meeting this afternoon, despite concerns raised by two of the commission's members, including John Davis, who voted against it.

The plan provides a road map for cost cutting and capital improvements over the next five years, including two $5 increases in license plate fees and moving income tax collection to the Regional Income Taxing Agency and eliminating the city’s income tax department.

Davis said he questioned whether switching to RITA would save the city $42,000 per year, as projected by Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia, and Council President Robert Marino said he expects a grievance to be filed over the elimination of the income tax department, saying it violates the union contract.

