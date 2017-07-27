JOBS
Youngstown school board recommends new superintendent


Published: Wed, July 26, 2017 @ 11:01 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Board of Education has recommended Andre Cowling, executive director of New Leaders for New Schools of Baltimore, as district superintendent.

During a special meeting Wednesday night, the board voted 4-2 to recommend Cowling to CEO Krish Mohip for hire.

If Cowling doesn’t accept, the board recommends Martha Hasselbusch, former South Central Schools superintendent; and if she doesn’t accept, Diane Longstreth, Maplewood Heights curriculum instructor, is their next choice.

Read more about the meeting in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

