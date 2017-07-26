WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump isn’t letting up on his Twitter criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump’s tweeted to complain about why Sessions didn’t replace the acting FBI director, Andrew McCabe. But it’s up to the president to hire — and fire — the bureau’s chief.

The president says McCabe was “in charge” of the FBI’s Hillary Clinton email investigation, but “got big dollars ($700,000) for his wife’s political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives.”

An Associated Press review finds that Trump’s misstating facts about McCabe.

McCabe’s wife ran for the Virginia Senate in 2015 and received donations from Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Clinton friend and ally. Those donations also happened before the FBI says McCabe was promoted to deputy director of the FBI and took a supervisory role in the email investigation.

McCabe became acting director in May after Trump fired FBI head James Comey.