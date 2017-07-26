BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Katie Ledecky surged to the wall.

Someone else was already there.

For the first time ever at the world championships, Ledecky knows what it's like to lose.

Bidding to become only the second female swimmer to win six golds at a single worlds, Ledecky settled for silver in the 200-meter freestyle this evening when Italy's Federica Pellegrini surged to a stunning victory on the final lap.

Pellegrini, the world-record holder, avenged a close defeat at the hands of Ledecky two years ago in Kazan, Russia. This time, it was the Italian touching first in 1 minute, 54.73 seconds.

Ledecky and Australia's Emma McKeon tied for the silver at 1:55.18.

"I knew it was going to be a tough field and that I'd have to have a really good race and I just didn't really have it today," Ledecky said. "I can't complain really with the silver medal."

While Pellegrini covered her mouth in delight and climbed atop a lane rope to celebrate, Ledecky stared blankly at the scoreboard.

She had never seen a "2'' beside her name at the world championships.

But there it was in Budapest, where Ledecky's unbeaten streak in the second-biggest swimming competition after the Olympics finally came to an end.

"I didn't really feel at the end that I had that extra gear that I normally have," said the 20-year-old from the Washington, D.C., suburbs. "I didn't really see much for the last 50, so I was just trying to put together a good race."